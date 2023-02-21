TEP invites public to comment on 2023 rate updates

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is looking to update its rates in late 2023.
TEP wants to support safe and reliable service, as well as transition to cleaner energy.
Customers are invited to join stakeholders, commenting to the Arizona Corporation Commission. These meetings run February through March.
Comments may be delivered during all meetings by calling 1-888-450-5996 and entering code 457395#. In-person meetings will be held at the ACC’s Tucson office, 400 W. Congress, Room 222. A maximum of 25 people is permitted in the hearing room at one time.
Meeting Details:
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 6–8 p.m. -- Telephone only
Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 10 a.m.–noon -- Telephone only
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 6–8 p.m. -- In-person and telephone
Thursday, March 23, 2023 6–8 p.m. -- Telephone only
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Beginning at 10 a.m. -- In-person and telephone
