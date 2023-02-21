 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
possible.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area and Baboquivari Mountains.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in difficult
travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TEP invites pubic to comment on 2023 rate updates

By John Overall

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is looking to update its rates in late 2023.

TEP wants to support safe and reliable service, as well as transition to cleaner energy.

Customers are invited to join stakeholders, commenting to the Arizona Corporation Commission. These meetings run February through March. 

Comments may be delivered during all meetings by calling 1-888-450-5996 and entering code 457395#. In-person meetings will be held at the ACC’s Tucson office, 400 W. Congress, Room 222. A maximum of 25 people is permitted in the hearing room at one time.

Meeting Details:

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 6–8 p.m. -- Telephone only

Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 10 a.m.–noon -- Telephone only

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 6–8 p.m. -- In-person and telephone

Thursday, March 23, 2023 6–8 p.m. -- Telephone only

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Beginning at 10 a.m. -- In-person and telephone

