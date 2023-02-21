TEP invites pubic to comment on 2023 rate updates

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities possible. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area and Baboquivari Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&