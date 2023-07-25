TEP ice distribution station closing down as power is bein restored

TUCSON, (KVOA) - Around 75 TEP customers remain out of service as repairs continue.
TEP says they closed down their ice distribution station today at noon.
According to TEP they distributed 400 bags of ice yesterday, and only 25 today.
TEP is reaching out to customers who remain out of service and offering to deliver ice to their homes if they need it.
Both Pima County and the City of Tucson have established cooling centers to provide comfort during high daytime temperatures.
TEP will continue to post updates as people have power restored.
