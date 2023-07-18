 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TEP crews work to restore power to 11,000 customers across Tucson

Downed power
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Across the city, people are waking up Tuesday morning without power because of the storm Monday.

Campbell Avenue, north of Skyline, is closed where a long stretch of power lines has been blown over by the storm.

Crews are on the scene working on the power lines and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is here blocking off certain areas.

However, this was not the only area affected. As of 10 p.m. Monday, TEP said about 11,000 customers lost power. They said crews are working through the night on repairs and restorations across the city.

If you live in the affected areas TEP asks that you report the outage using their mobile app or call tep customer care. Turn off your cooling system and unplug devices to avoid damage from electrical surges. Stay away from downed power lines. Clear the way for utility trucks. And be alert and drive with caution through their work areas.

News 4 Tucson will continue to monitor these outages.