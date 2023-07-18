TEP crews work to restore power to 11,000 customers across Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Across the city, people are waking up Tuesday morning without power because of the storm Monday.
Campbell Avenue, north of Skyline, is closed where a long stretch of power lines has been blown over by the storm.
Crews are on the scene working on the power lines and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is here blocking off certain areas.
However, this was not the only area affected. As of 10 p.m. Monday, TEP said about 11,000 customers lost power. They said crews are working through the night on repairs and restorations across the city.
If you live in the affected areas TEP asks that you report the outage using their mobile app or call tep customer care. Turn off your cooling system and unplug devices to avoid damage from electrical surges. Stay away from downed power lines. Clear the way for utility trucks. And be alert and drive with caution through their work areas.
News 4 Tucson will continue to monitor these outages.