TENNIS: Cats head north to chase 1st title

TUCSON (KVOA) -- COVID-19 has taken a lot of things from a lot of people over the last two years.
Might it take a title from the Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team?
No. 13 Arizona (18-5, 5-0) heads to the Great Northwest this weekend needing to win both their matches against Oregon (Friday) and Washington (Sunday). That's because UA will finish Pac-12 play one match short due to their March 18 tilt at UCLA being cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol within the Bruins program.
The Wildcats currently hold a half game advantage over second place USC (16-5, 6-1). The Trojans close out their conference schedule on Friday at Utah. A win for Southern California and a split for UA this weekend would deny the Wildcats their first ever Pac-12 Conference championship.
USC would finish 7-1 to Arizona's 6-1 and thus take the regular season title and gain the No. 1 seed for the Pac-12 Championships.
The Wildcats beat USC 4-3 in Los Angeles on March 20.
UA faces the Ducks on Friday at 1 p.m. in Eugene and then will take on the Huskies on Sunday at Noon in Seattle.
The Pac-12 Championships will be contested on Ojai, California from April 20-23.
