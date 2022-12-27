Temperatures crash tomorrow!

Enjoy! This is the last day in the 70s before valley rain, mountain snow and colder temps take over!
We are starting out in the 30s, 40s and 50s this morning and will continue to warm into the upper 70s for the warmest spots this afternoon under a partly sunny sky! Enjoy it because temperatures take a dive starting tomorrow...
High pressure has kept us warm and quiet the past several days but that's about to change! A few systems will impact us starting tomorrow bringing periods of valley rain, mountain snow and colder temperatures through this upcoming weekend.
Temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s starting tomorrow with rain and snow looking likely. Showers will move from west to east and should push through Tucson starting late morning and lasting into the early afternoon. Most of us will be dry by Wednesday evening with only a few showers possible on Thursday afternoon and evening. Our next chance for showers will be as early as New Years Eve night but it's looking likely on New Year's Day!
As of now, rainfall amounts on Wednesday will range from 0.25" to 1.0" in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties and 1.0" to 1.75" in SE Pinal, Graham and Greenlee Counties. Isolated spots in the higher elevations could pick up 2.25" of rain. Snowfall is expected mainly above 7,000' with 6 inches possible between 7,000' and 8,000' and 6 to 12 inches above 8,000'! More rain and snow accumulation is expected with the system on Sunday so stay tuned!
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 77°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Rain likely, mostly cloudy (90%). High: 61°