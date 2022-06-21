Teens arrested in fatal shooting of 40-year-old woman on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Three teens were arrested last Wednesday in connection to May 3's fatal shooting of a 40-year-old woman on Tucson's south side, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Tuesday.

On June 15, 18-year-old Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18-year-old Luis Isaiah Navarro and 19-year-old Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez were taken into custody in connection to the death of 40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene after she was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at around 2 a.m. May 2 in a home near Irvington Road and Sixth Avenue.

According to TPD, prior to the fatal shooting, the three teens reportedly forced their way into the southside home. The department said they intended to rob the occupants of the home.

TPD also released that they believe the three suspects and the robbery victims knew each other.

Uranga and Navarro were arrested last Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and felony murder.

The two were also charged in the death of 18-year-old Luis Isaiah Navarro. Officials said Navarro's death appears to be unrelated at this time and a separate homicide investigation was held in reference to the case.

The two are currently being held at Pima County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Rios-Sanchez, who turned herself in the following day, was charged armed robbery, kidnapping and felony murder. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.