Teens arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two teenagers were arrested last Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that occurred on Tucson's south side in May.

According to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Tuesday, a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Rene Alejandro Uranga and 18-year-old Luis Isaiah Navarro was issued after detectives connected the two to an attempted robbery that allegedly involved 18-year-old Edwin Jonatan Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was found with gunshot trauma in an apartment complex located at 6300 S. Headley Rd. near Valencia and Mission roads at around 12:30 p.m. on May 20. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD released that Navarro, Uranga and Gutierrez "forced entry into the apartment in an attempt to rob the occupants." According to the department, the situation then escalated to gunfire in the complex, leading to the fatal shooting of Gutierrez.

Navarro and Uranga were arrested in connection to the case last Wednesday. Both are being held at Pima County Jail for armed robbery, kidnapping and felony murder on a $1,000,000 bond.

TPD also released the pair were also identified as suspects in a separate homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.