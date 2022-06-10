Teen still missing after running away from Pinal County home in May

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (KVOA) — A missing 16-year-old is sought after she reportedly ran away from home in Queen Creek in May.
According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Keyanna Ahante reportedly ran away from her home on May 30. While PCSO said it is common for her to run away, the 16-year-old has not yet returned home.
PCSO said she was last seen in the area near Combs and Gantzel roads.
She was described to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh 147 pounds. She was said to have brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is advised to call 520-866-5111.
