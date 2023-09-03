Teen Seriously Injured in Early Morning Collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A teenager is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in midtown.
Early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Stone Ave. and Lester St.
At around 3:30 a.m., Tucson Police Department responded to the scene, discovering a teenage male suffering from life-threatening injuries.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, another adult male, later confirmed to be related to the accident, arrived at the hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities are still investigating the details of the accident. Stay with News 4 Tucson as more information becomes available.
