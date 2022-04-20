 Skip to main content
Teen dies after found with gunshot trauma in vehicle on southwest side

  • Updated
  • 0
TPD

Tucson Police Department rejecting Stonegarden funding.

 By Denelle Confair

TUCSON (KVOA) - The individual who died Tuesday after being shot in a vehicle on Tucson's southwest side was identified as a teenager, according to a press release shared by Tucson Police Department Wednesday.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, 18-year-old Michael Valenzuela was found with obvious signs of trauma in a black passenger vehicle in reference to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of W. Colonial Heights, near Midvale Park and Irvington roads.

Valenzuela was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the arrival of personnel with Tucson Fire Department.

TPD said another individual, identified as a male victim, was located at the scene. That individual was found without injuries, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

