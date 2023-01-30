Teen dead in shooting along Tucson bike path

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 15-year-old boy is dead, after he was shot along a bike path on the city's northside.
Tucson Police tell News 4 Tucson, Carlos Cadena died following the shooting on Saturday, Jan. 28th near East Wetmore Road and North 1st Avenue.
Investigators say Pima County Sheriff’s deputies were working off-duty at a Walmart in the area, when they heard gunshots coming from behind the business in the Rillito wash.
Deputies located Cadena and he was rushed to Banner University Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
Tucson Police homicide detectives tell News 4 Tucson, the shooting may have followed a fight between a group of adults and juveniles behind the business.
At this point, detectives say they are trying to determine a motive, as the search for suspects continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.