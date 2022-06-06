Teen arrested for mass shooting threats targeting school, movie theater in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) — A teen was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot people at a Casa Grande high school, police station and movie theater via online comments, according to a release shared by police Monday.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Joshua Adam Bowen was taken into custody by Casa Grande Police Department after the Federal Bureau of Investigations informed the department that Bowen reportedly made various threats about a potential mass shooting.

According to CGPD, Bowen threatened to target a local high school, police station and movie theater in his online comments. He also allegedly threatened his friends and family, and "praised the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas."

While CGFD could not find weapons on the 19-year-old at the time of his arrest, the department said they have uncovered information that suggests that he has access to firearms.

“There is no doubt in my mind this individual was intent on hurting people and, ultimately would have found a way to do it. Fortunately, we have great support at the local, state, and national level to identify these threats and in this instance these relationships functioned exactly as they should, and we were able to work together to stop a serious threat to our community," Casa Grande Chief of Police Mark McCrory said. "It is important to note this investigation started because Law Enforcement received a tip from a citizen. We are not immune to the issues we see across our country, but our department will be diligent in investigating all threats and will continue to encourage citizens to report this type of behavior to law enforcement.”

Bowen was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on charges of making a terrorist threat. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.