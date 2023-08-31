Technology company expands operation at UArizona Tech Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The company, Strike Phonics, has decided to expand and invest in Tucson, Arizona.
They selected a place to create a Tucson base because they will be partnering with the UA Tech Park.
Strike Photonics was founded in Texas and are pioneers in semiconductor technology.
The company focuses on advancing biotechnology, electronic defense, telecommunications, and optical computing.
This new neighbor is promising to Arizona's semiconductor technology.
