Tech Launch Arizona moves technology to market

TUCSON (KVOA) — Inventions developed at the University of Arizona are making their way into the market through what's known as "Tech Launch Arizona."
News 4 Tucson continues our partnership with BizTucson magazine.
This time to show the community's commitment to innovation.
Tech Launch Arizona is responsible for the formation of over 125 startups since 2012.
TLA takes inventions developed at the U of A and helps them into commercial markets through either startup companies founded to commercialize specific inventions, or through existing companies who have licensed the technologies.
One of the companies that has found success through this program is Reglagene.
They are working on bringing forward a breakthrough therapy for the treatment of brain cancers.
"Tech launch not only helped us with that foundational aspect of putting the team together and getting things rolling, said Reglagene CEO Richard Austin. "But, even as for me as a new entrepreneur, it gave me great opportunities to learn how to pitch the company to tap into their network and other resources. They were very instrumental in getting us running as a company and helping me personally to learn the ropes here."
Reglagene has six technical employees on their staff. All six came from the University of Arizona.
They say Tech Launch and the University have been huge in getting them where they need to be.
Other companies that have found success from TLA include Auxilium Technology Group and UAVenture Capital, just to name a few.
if you would like to learn more about Tech Launch Arizona and its startups, click here.