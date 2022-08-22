Teachers go without a paycheck, retirees wrongly paid after Amphitheater USD payroll issues

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Amphitheater Unified School District is working to correct payroll issues that left many teachers without their first paycheck for the new school year.
The issues also led to some former staff members, like retired teacher Deanna Butler, getting paid for work they didn't do.
Butler showed us a deposit statement for $742.13 deposited into her bank account Aug. 10 from the district.
"It never made me feel good because I knew it wasn't mine," Butler said.
She said she quickly took steps to give the money back but currently it's still sitting in her account as she tries to sort out some concerns over taxes she has with the district.
Butler said when she saw the deposit she contacted friends she has who still work at the district and was upset to learn they were going without a paycheck.
"You know, I never had little kids at home that I had to worry about some of these people they are on a pretty tight budget," she said.
News 4 Tucson had heard concerns over payroll issues during Summer school, when we reached out to the district they sent us the following statement last month:
"We had an electronic hiccup that affected the timing of pay for our teachers who elect to be paid throughout the summer. It’s been resolved."
It's clear now things weren't resolved for good. After speaking with Butler, the District sent us another statement:
"All pay issues that we are aware of have been resolved or are being resolved. Checks were issued on Thursday to some employees who had been missing pay. All employees will receive the compensation they have earned.
The start of the school year always presents complications because this is a time when districts add new employees and staff members change positions or leave their employment. This year, we have a new Payroll team that has been working very hard to learn the ropes and troubleshoot the normal issues we see this time of year.
We are hiring additional staff for the team to help manage the workload and are continuing to train all of our new employees around the District on our processes. We are also reviewing our normal practices to determine how we can reduce the crush of pay changes and issues that always occur at the beginning of the school year.
Finally, we are talking with our vendors to identify and resolve system problems that have added to the complications this year.
Regarding people who received pay they were not entitled to, we are aware of just a few of these cases, and we are reaching out to them to recover the funds."
Butler said she believes the District has taken proper steps to address the issue, she only hopes it's full proof and something like this doesn't happen again.
"These are all public funds so they've got to figure out how they are going to get the numbers straight and how they are going to deal with getting all the money back that's been dulled out to individuals like myself who shouldn't be getting a check," Butler said.
The District sent us a letter Superintendent Todd Jaeger which read:
"Dear Amphi Employees, I’m writing to let you know that District personnel are working hard to resolve the issues that some of you have been experiencing with your paychecks and with access to your paystubs.
Many of these issues have already been resolved, and many of the problems were caused by forces out of our control (systems problems, Internet outages), but none of that changes the fact that we owe you an apology.
For all of you who have been affected, we are truly sorry. Please see the attached FAQs to help answer any questions you may have about this situation. The processes which affect payroll, particularly at the start of this new school year, have been complicated by various challenges, but we have many dedicated staff who are doing their very best to rectify these recent issues and make things right where they have gone wrong. Again, I apologize to everyone who has had any recent issue with pay or pay information."