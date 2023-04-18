TCPH meets with Pima County Board of Supervisors to address homelessness

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Board of Supervisors will be getting an update on county initiatives to address homelessness and public safety Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
News 4 Tucson spoke with the Deputy County Administrator. He explained there's a continuum of care system through the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness, and there are several key interventions coordinated by this system.
Those include street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless prevention, transitional housing and more.
During Tuesday's meeting, they're going to explain to the Board of Supervisors how this system actually works and offer some policy recommendations to improve this system to make sure housing and shelter is available for everyone.
"We have a group that's working specifically in the area of housing to figure ways in which we can create more housing inventory. I think inventory is a big issue and needs to be addressed. I think the work in the homeless space crosses over," said Steve Holmes, Deputy County Administrator.
"If you look at the broader spectrum it goes from people who are just becoming homeless to people who have been street living for many years. So how do we make sense of that dynamic and make sure we are prioritizing the housing accordingly.”
This update will happen during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.
