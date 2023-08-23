TC-3 provides Narcan to community on National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day

TUCSON (KVOA) — Monday is recognized as National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day.
Drug overdoses are a rising killer in our country and community, with fentanyl being the leading cause.
Last year alone, Southern Arizona saw over 300 deaths due to the drug.
Tucson Collaborative Community Care, known as TC-3, is a collaboration between Tucson Medical Center and Tucson Fire Department. They work to educate, provide resources, and help the community in emergency situations.
On Monday, they spent the national day doing outreach right here in Tucson.
"With it being national Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, we figured it would be a good day to do outreach on Narcan," says Tucson Fire Community Risk Reduction Manager Oscar Durazo.
TC-3 and Tucson Police Department's Substance Use Resource Team (SURT) and Community Bridges came together to provide businesses who are hit hard with drug use with Narcan and education.
"In certain areas of town we noticed higher numbers, so what we did as a team is focused on areas that see a higher number of overdoses," says TC-3 RN Nurse Manager Joyce Drozd.
The outreach on National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day was a success, as TC-3 gave Narcan to 101 businesses and gave out a total of 248 doses of the potentially life-saving drug.