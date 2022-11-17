Taylor Swift tour inspires calls for Ticketmaster split

Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour has Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour has reignited activists' calls for a split between Ticketmaster and live nation.
Fans of Taylor Swift encountered a number of issues, including long wait times and website crashes, while trying to purchase pre-sale tickets for the tour.
Ticket buyers immediately turned to social media to complain.
These complications have activists and politicians pushing for the Department of Justice to investigate the decade's-old merger of Ticketmaster and live nation.
Activists argue that the merger harms consumers by creating a near-monopoly.
The two companies have been accused of abusing their market power by hiking up ticket prices and adding arbitrary fees to purchases.
"Eras" tour tickets are priced from $49 to $450, with VIP packages starting at $199 and reaching $899 on Ticketmaster, while fans looking to purchase from a reseller can expect to see prices ranging from $800 to $20,000 per ticket.