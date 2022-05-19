 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Taylor Swift tells grads to embrace cringe in NYU commencement speech

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Swift NYU
Taylor Swift waves at graduating students during New York University's commencement ceremony for the class of 2022.
 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Originally Published: 18 MAY 22 18:18 ET
By Leah Asmelash, CNN

(CNN) -- Taylor Swift famously sang about "feeling 22." A decade later, she's celebrating it -- the class of '22, that is.

The prolific pop singer received an honorary doctorate of fine arts on Wednesday from New York University, and also delivered this year's commencement speech at Yankee Stadium.

"I'm 90% sure the main reason I'm here is because I have a song called '22'," she joked.

Despite not receiving a four-year college experience, Swift used her almost 20-minute speech to give the recent graduates "life hacks" on navigating post-graduate and early career life, including "life can be heavy," to "learn to live alongside cringe."

"Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it. As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out," she said. "And I'm a doctor now, so I know how breathing works."

Swift was first announced as the commencement speaker for NYU back in March to mass excitement from fans of the 11-time Grammy winner. Some even tried to buy tickets to the ceremony from graduating students.

Prior to the graduation, NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music also featured an entire course on Taylor Swift this year, taught by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos. The course covered Swift's rise to pop stardom, as well as her public persona.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you