Task force makes two DUI arrests on Sept. 9

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two DUI arrests were made in Southeastern Arizona in the Bisbee area on September 9th.
The detail was performed by the Bisbee Police Department, Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Douglas Police Department , and Tombstone Marshall’s Office.
The detail resulted in 89 traffic stops, 65 warning or repair orders, 15 miscellaneous civil citations, 7 designated drivers, on driving on a suspended driver’s license misdemeanor arrest, one open container misdemeanor arrest, one regular DUI misdemeanor arrest, and one drug-related aggravated DUI felony arrest.
The blood-alcohol content for the alcohol-related arrest was 0.076. The one drug-related arrest required a blood draw.
The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force reminds drivers that there will be major consequences for driving under the influence.