Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 530 PM MST...

At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Green Valley, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 33 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected...especially near and just north of Green
Valley.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. An automated rain gage the Santa Cruz River at
Quail Crossing Bridge reported 0.59 inches of rain in the
past 30 minutes. Generally, between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of
rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Task force makes two DUI arrests on Sept. 9

  • Updated
  • 0
DUI
By Julia Leon

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two DUI arrests were made in Southeastern Arizona in the Bisbee area on September 9th. 

 The detail was performed by the Bisbee Police Department, Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Douglas Police Department , and Tombstone Marshall’s Office.

The detail resulted in 89 traffic stops, 65 warning or repair orders, 15 miscellaneous civil citations, 7 designated drivers, on driving on a suspended driver’s license misdemeanor arrest, one open container misdemeanor arrest, one regular DUI misdemeanor arrest, and one drug-related aggravated DUI felony arrest. 

The blood-alcohol content for the alcohol-related arrest was 0.076. The one drug-related arrest required a blood draw.

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force reminds drivers that there will be major consequences for driving under the influence.

 

