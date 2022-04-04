Tanque Verde parents call for action after swastikas painted on school property

TUCSON (KVOA) - Issues regarding racism continue to be a big problem with the Tanque Verde School District and parents are now saying enough is enough and are calling for district officials to take action.
Parents within the TVSD say issues of racism continue to be a huge problem and say it's starting to take a toll on their kids.
Back on March 19, TVSD officials say three students from TVHS and two students from Sahuaro High School trespassed on Tanque Verde Elementary late at night. Officials say the students were caught on security cameras spray painting a swastika and other graffiti on the school property.
District officials were able to identify the students, contacted the Pima County Sheriff's Department and confirm the Tanque Verde High School students are suspended for the remainder of the school year.
The district's superintendent made it very clear they do not tolerate racism or harassment of any kind within the district.
News 4 Tucson spoke with one parent who has two children within the Tanque Verde School District and says issues of racism continue to be a problem, and is urging the district to act now rather than later.
"It's really bothersome because it's a distraction for kids in class and it's something that's been ongoing," Amy Fitch-Heackock, his parent said. "You need to look at these issues and for it to come to light now, because we sort of have this multitude of incidents taking place all at once. It's hard to stomach that it has taken a crisis before there's action."
The Tanque Verde Governing board will be holding a special meeting to discuss this issue. This Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at Tanque Verde Elementary School where a call to the public will be held.
The statement following statement is from Tanque Verde Unified School District Superintendent Scott Hagerman.
On the weekend of March 19th, three Tanque Verde High School and two Sahuaro High School students trespassed on Tanque Verde Elementary School property late at night. The students were caught on security camera video spray painting a swastika and other general graffiti tagging on the elementary school property.
The TVUSD administration was easily able to identify the students from the video, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) was notified. We understand that PCSD is pressing criminal charges.
This is abhorrent behavior. It is absolutely unacceptable to us. We took quick action. The TVHS students are suspended for the remainder of the school year.
It is important that we reiterate that:
- We do not tolerate racism or harassment of any kind in our schools, and our policies must support and reinforce that. Period.
- We are taking action on racial intolerance in our schools. The TVUSD Governing Board will convene a special session next week to discuss retaining outside Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) experts to help the district develop action steps in light of this and other issues of racial intolerance in the schools.
- The TVUSD Governing Board also has initiated a review of our student code of conduct as well as other policies to address harassment of any kind against anyone at our schools, to provide a structure to protect students and staff, and to ensure accountability.
Working through these issues will take time and will take courage. Our society is accustomed to instant solutions in every aspect of our lives, but that is just not the reality when tackling issues this important.
The work that lies ahead for TVUSD will be as difficult as it is necessary. We may have differences of opinion as to how we work toward solutions, but, as a learning community, we are united in our responsibility to ensure that every student in our care, no matter where they come from or what they look like, feels safe, seen, and supported.