Takeaways, reactions to Arizona Football's 38-3 win over NAU

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Football cruised by NAU 38-3 in its season opener. The Wildcats redeemed their 2021 loss to the Lumberjacks.
Here are three takeaways from the win.
1) Arizona's 'Sand Storm' Defense impresses
Arizona's defense was the talk and focus of the offseason. The Wildcats revamped it by bringing in size and strength from the transfer portal. That included guys like Bill Norton, Tyler Manoa and Taylor Upshaw on the defensive line.
It paid off Saturday night.
Three points is the fewest allowed in a season opener since U of A's 35-0 win over NAU in 2013. The Wildcats held the Lumberjacks to just 264 total yards. They also forced a fumble and had eight tackles for loss. One of the highlights was a blocked field goal returned for a 85-yard touchdown. It was the first time that happened since 2002.
"I think we showed our defense has improved," Head Coach Jedd Fisch said. "I think that's very clear. They played with great passion and great energy. I thought that was nice to see."
Yes, NAU is a FCS school. Yes, the competition will get tougher. However, those stats are still impressive.
2) Wildcats' offense effective, despite slow start
Quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 18 of 24 passes for 285 yards and four total touchdowns. One of those TDs was a 53-yard run, which even impressed Coach Fisch.
"I think he was flying," Fisch said. "I didn't know he had that in him. It was nice to see him take it up the sideline and I thought he did a great job on that one."
de Laura did make a pair of mistakes. He fumbled the ball in the second quarter. He also threw an interception in the fourth quarter.
"That was a weird turnover going into the red zone," Fisch said about the interception. "Him and T-Mac just weren't on the same page there. We have to clean that up."
"If I go out there again, I'd probably do it differently," de Laura said. "But I can't so."
The Wildcats got several guys involved. Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Coleman and Jacob Cowing were among the players who caught touchdowns. It marked 45 straight games with a catch for Cowing, the longest active streak in the nation.
3) Injuries and Penalties
True Freshman Raymond Pulido was supposed to start at right guard. However, Coach Fisch said he had a bike accident Thursday and couldn't play.
Treydan Stukes also got banged up and didn't play in the second half. Martell Irby started in his place instead. The UCLA transfer walked on to the Wildcats program, but was awarded a scholarship Friday night.
Penalty wise, the Wildcats had 11 for 91 yards. That included a targeting call on safety Gunner Maldonado. He was ejected and will miss the first half of the Mississippi State game.
"There were some penalties that came along with their passion and energy," Coach Fisch said. "Let's call it 'four weeks of practicing against themselves.' I think that showed up, and we need to clean that up."
Arizona now prepares for Mississippi State. The Wildcats and Bulldogs kick off Saturday Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Tucson time.
