Takeaways from Arizona Football's first scrimmage of fall camp

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Football's season opener against NAU is exactly three weeks way!
The Wildcats kick off the 2023 season on Sep. 2 at Arizona Stadium. U of A took the field Saturday for its first scrimmage of fall camp.
Fans got a glimpse of the Wildcats in full pads. Arizona ran 135 plays, including special teams, with pretty much everyone getting reps. Head Coach Jedd Fisch said it's important for every player to participate, especially with all the transfers and young players on the team.
"It was a matter of how can we see as much football as we can see to help our guys be where they want to be and to see where they fit in best," Fisch said.
Starting quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 13 of 17 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown to tight end Keyan Burnett.
"Offensively, I thought we had a lot of good ball plays today, especially our 'one' group," Fisch said. "Overall the second half of the scrimmage, the defense came back and battled pretty good."
Senior Michael Wiley is the clear top running back on the Wildcats. He was among the running backs who scored a touchdown. However, Rayshon "Speedy" Luke stood out in Saturday's scrimmage. The former four-star recruit had a touchdown catch, plus a 67-yard run from the one-yard line. His role in Arizona's offense is still up in the air. Coach Fisch said ball security has been a concern.
"The biggest thing with Speedy is 'you can only play if you protect the football'," Fisch said. "We can't telegraph what we're doing every time he's in the game. We also have to make sure there's a trust factor, that he's going to be able to lift up the offense in the way he did [Saturday]."
The defense had its moments too. Both Taylor Upshaw and Isaiah Ward had sacks. Plus, Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine picked off quarterback Noah Fifita. There were several rotations of defensive personnel. That includes the safety position, which Coach Fisch says is still wide open. There are five guys (Gunner Maldonado, Dalton Johnson, Isaiah Taylor, DJ Warnell, Genesis Smith) competing for two spots.
"Guys are constantly trying to figure out who's going to be our field safety, our boundary safety," Fisch said. "Do we need to play more than two guys. Do we need to rotate them in? Do we keep them fresher that way."
Coach Fisch said he doesn't know who he would start if the season started today.
"None of them have really separated themselves to become the one, the top guy," he said. "No one has separated themselves and dropped off the list. No one's bottomed out and no one's hit that ceiling yet."
Senior Defensive Analyst Duane Akina said the competition is a good thing.
"The good news about that is that every place I've been, you want competition," he said. "Competition keeps raising the standards."
The Wildcats' next scrimmage is Saturday Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. Coach Fisch said Arizona's focus before then is to get the fundamentals, technique and toughness down. Then, they'll focus on game planning for NAU.
