 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tailgating kicks off 2023 University of Arizona football season

  • Updated
  • 0

Conor McGill couldn't miss out on the first tailgate of the year before the first UA game. He chatted with a few tailgaters that were more excited than ever for football season to be back.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One might say it's the most wonderful time of the year, that's if you're a college football fan of course.

Tailgating is in full swing, and fans are excited for a brand-new season. 

UA Tailgate

The University of Arizona wildcats kicked off their 2023 college football season against the Northern Arizona University lumberjacks.

"You spend the entirety of summer twiddling your thumbs and now it's game time," one Wildcat fan said.

Wildcat fans lined the University of Arizona mall in droves, tailgating with friends and family. 

"It's the best part of football, get to eat good food, have a good time with friends, have a- couple bears, and finish watching our wildcats win," said another fan.

UA Tailgate

Some wildcat fans have been counting down the days. 

"I've been waiting all year, it's like Christmas."

And there's still a lot more tailgates to be had this year.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE