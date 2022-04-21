Swedish researchers find new method to estimate COVID hospitalizations

New research finds that COVID-19 infection trends across the country can be estimated using symptom data.
A Swedish application collected an analysis that included more than 10 million daily reports from participants from April 2020 to February 2021.
The study found that combining app-based estimates with information on current hospitalizations, could lead to future hospital admissions predictions with moderate accuracy.
The study also suggests that app-based symptom-based surveillance could serve as a tool to monitor infection trends.
Experts say this method should be considered in future pandemic preparedness plans.