SWAT arrests suspect for robbery and murder in southern Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Tucson Police Department, on June 22, TPD and the Tucson Fire Department responded to the report of an unresponsive man in the area of S. 9th Ave. and W. Ohio St.
Upon arrival, officers located the injured 19-year-old Arath Robles Miranda on the sidewalk. Despite CPR efforts, Miranda was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say that items that belonged to Miranda were posted for sale at a residence in the 100 block of West Michigan Dr. on June 24.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and SWAT responded to serve the warrant.
The SWAT team eventually entered the residence after several attempts to get the occupants to leave the house.
SWAT says they located a 18-year-old Francisco Sillik hiding in the attic area, and took him into custody without incident.
Detectives arrested Sillik on one count of 1st degree murder and armed robbery. He was booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held on $750,000 bond.
The investigation is open and ongoing.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE