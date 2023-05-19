 Skip to main content
SWAT arrests 44-year-old suspect that ran over officer's foot

  • Updated
  • 0
Handcuffs on fingerprint paper
By Timothy Clemons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department says they have charged 44-year-old RL Anthony St. Clair for driving over an officer’s foot.

St. Clair was identified as the suspect who ran over an officer’s foot during a traffic stop on May 12.

The officer wasn't seriously injured.

TPD says St. Clair is being charged on two counts of aggravated assault and felony flight.

TPD says SWAT arrested St. Clair Thursday.

St. Clair is currently held on a $7,500 bond.

Detectives are still looking for the suspect's vehicle, a black 1996 Cadillac El Dorado convertible.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

