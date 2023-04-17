SVPD searching for a missing person

Sierra Vista (KVOA) - A Silver Alert has been issued in Cochise County.
The Sierra Vista Police Department is searching for 75-year-old Jonathan Michael White
White was last seen at his home on Sunday, April 16th, 2023, on the 400 block of Howard Drive. That's near 7th Street, just south of Highway 90.
He is described as 6ft tall and around 170lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
White suffers from a medical condition, which may cause him to be confused and easily lost.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sierra Vista Police Department, at 520-803-3555.