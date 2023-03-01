 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Graham and Greenlee counties between 2500 ft and 4000 ft
elevation.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SUVs produced more planet-heating pollution than most countries last year, new figures show

  • Updated
  • 0
Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more planet-heating pollution and need larger batteries, according to the International Energy Agency.

 Michael Probst/AP

While global car sales might have fallen in 2022, one type of car, with an especially large climate footprint, had a great year: The SUV.

Last year sports utility vehicles accounted for nearly half of all cars sold, with particular growth in the US, India and Europe, according to the International Energy Agency.

This boom comes at a climate cost.

The amount of planet-heating carbon pollution produced by the 330 million SUVs now on the world's roads rose to around 1 billion tons in 2022. To put that in perspective, if SUVs were a country, they would easily be in the top 10 world's highest carbon-polluters.

There was some good news for electric cars. While car markets in general shrunk due to factors including supply chain shortages and inflation, electric cars bucked the trend.

Last year, global electric car sales rose by about 60%, exceeding 10 million for the first time, according to the IEA. More than a quarter of cars sold in China were electric, one in five in the European Union and nearly one in 10 in the US.

However, the big increase in electric cars was not enough to offset the growing carbon-pollution impact of SUVs, the majority of which are gas-powered.

These heavier vehicles are less fuel efficient than smaller cars, on average consuming about 20% more fuel than the average medium-sized car, according to the IEA.

While the number of electric SUVs is increasing -- last year they made up more than half of global electric car sales and 16% of total SUV sales -- they also come with problems. Their bigger batteries require more materials such as cobalt, copper, lithium and nickel, which adds to pressure on supply chains.

"Carmakers are culling small cars in pursuit of profit," Julia Poliscanova, senior director for vehicles and e-mobility at Transport & Environment, told CNN by email. "But larger cars put more pressure on the planet as they need more materials and energy," she added.

"For drivers, this means more expensive models and higher running costs, especially at a time of high energy prices. Ultimately, Western carmakers might come to regret this," Poliscanova said.

The IEA called for or car makers to decrease the average car size and invest in battery technologies. "Rapidly increasing the number of electric cars on the road in place of conventional cars is a key part of reaching net zero emissions by mid-century," it said.

