SUV collides with block wall after high speed pursuit

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A traffic stop near Sierra Vista leads to a high speed chase and multiple arrests.
On Wednesday August 9 at around 2 p.m., a Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a Toyota SUV for a traffic violation.
It happened northbound on Highway 92 south of Sierra Vista.
The vehicle pulled into a parking lot near Camino Segundo. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver fled the scene continuing north on Highway 90.
After passing other vehicles in the continuous left turn lane and running several red lights, deputies terminated the pursuit.
Several minutes later information was received that a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle had possibly crashed somewhere on Highway 92.
It was determined that it had actually crashed into a block wall at St Andrews Rd and highway 92.
Witnesses said that several occupants had fled the scene, including the driver, passenger, and four suspected undocumented immigrants.
US Border Patrol was also on scene. One female who was inside of the vehicle remained there due to being injured.
The Sierra Vista Police Department was on scene and assumed the investigation into the collision and additional criminal charges.
While searching the backyard of a residence, deputies saw a male subject jump a fence wearing all camouflage. At this time several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and assisted in the search. US Border Patrol agents found one subject hiding in a truck bed at a near by residence. A few moments later Sierra Vista Police Officers located the passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as US Citizen Darrin Lamar Simmons of Las Vegas, NV.
At approximately 5:07 pm Deputies assisted US Border Patrol on a traffic stop an unrelated incident. They suspected the individuals in the vehicle were connected to this incident and a man was positively identified as 34-year-old US Citizen Marcus Shaw of Las Vegas, NV.
Shaw was still wearing the same clothing as what he was observed fleeing in from this incident.
Deputies placed passenger Darrin Simmons under arrest for false reporting to a law enforcement officer and he was cited and released.
Marcus Shaw was medically cleared prior to being booked into the Cochise County Jail.