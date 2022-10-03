Suspicious vehicle prompts school lockdown in Marana

MARANA (KVOA) - A lockdown has been lifted at Twin Peaks K-8 school, after authorities said there was no threat to students.
Marana Unified School District officials tell News 4 Tucson, a bus monitor observed a suspicious vehicle abandoned in the school bus loop on Monday morning.
MUSD says the owner of the car could not be found, however "suspicious items" were visible in the vehicle.
Marana Police Department officers were called to the school investigate, while the campus was immediately placed on lockdown.
Officers did a sweep of the entire campus, and the lockdown was lifted after no threat was found.
Investigators say it was later determined that the car was abandoned due to mechanical issues.
No charges were filed against the driver, who was located a short time later.