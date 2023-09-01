 Skip to main content
Suspicious substance investigation underway in Green Valley

firetruck closeup

Courtesy MGN

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Green Valley Fire Department and Pima County Sheriff's Department are in the area of 3000 South Calle Viva investigating a suspicious substance.

The substance was found inside of a residence. All proper precautions are being taken in order to safely secure it.

All pedestrian and vehicle traffic are to avoid the area to allow for proper disposal. There is no danger to the public at this time.

