Suspension for NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson extended five games

Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension has been lengthened by five games.
Watson will now be suspended without pay for the first 11 games of the upcoming season.
The quarterback will also be fined $5 million, and commit to mandatory evaluation and treatment, for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
According to a statement from the NFL, the league and the Browns added $2 million to Watson's fine to create $7 million pool to "support the prevention of sexual misconduct and assault."
Today's announcement follows an agreement between the NFL and the players association.
Watson was initially suspended for six games following an independent investigation into the numerous claims of sexual misconduct by Watson.
The NFL appealed that decision, seeking a more stringent punishment.
The Browns released a statement responding to the announcement writing in part, "We understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing in programs in northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior."
Watson will be eligible for reinstatement on November 28th.