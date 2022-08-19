 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking today and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Suspension for NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson extended five games

Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension has been lengthened by five games.

Watson will now be suspended without pay for the first 11 games of the upcoming season.

The quarterback will also be fined $5 million, and commit to mandatory evaluation and treatment, for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

According to a statement from the NFL, the league and the Browns added $2 million to Watson's fine to create $7 million pool to "support the prevention of sexual misconduct and assault."

Today's announcement follows an agreement between the NFL and the players association.

Watson was initially suspended for six games following an independent investigation into the numerous claims of sexual misconduct by Watson.

The NFL appealed that decision, seeking a more stringent punishment.

The Browns released a statement responding to the announcement writing in part, "We understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing in programs in northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior."

Watson will be eligible for reinstatement on November 28th.