Suspects wanted after man fatally shot on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead after he was shot outside a southside convenience store Wednesday evening.
At around 10 a.m. Wednesday, 25-year-old Francisco Javier Espriu was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma outside the Circle K located at 4875 S. Park Ave. near Irvington Road.
Despite immediately receiving aid from first responders, Espriu was pronounced dead at the scene.
After further investigation, Tucson Police Department determined that the 25-year-old was involved in a verbal confrontation with a group of unknown individuals. Espriu was shot shortly after the confrontation became physical.
At this time, no suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
