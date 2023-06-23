Suspected Honduran human smuggling leader extradited to Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the first time ever, a Honduran national has been extradited to the United States for human smuggling charges.
On Friday at the federal courthouse in downtown Tucson a team of federal agencies including U.S. Attorney's Office, Border Patrol, Homeland Security and U.S. Marshals held a press conference highlighting the arrest and extradition of Maria Mendoza Mendoza.
Mendoza Mendoza was charged in a 2018 indictment which is for 18 counts and includes 27 codefendants. Mendoza Mendoza's charges are related to human smuggling and money laundering.
"Whether you are a facilitator in Central America or a young person in Arizona, picking up non-citizens migrants you will be caught, you will be arrested and there will be consequences," said John Modlin Chief of Tucson Sector Border Patrol.
Even though the charges stem from 2018, well before the creation of the federal government's Joint Task Force Alpha Operation in 2021, U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Retaino credits the mission for the successful extradition.
That operation was launched to target leaders of human smuggling operations.
"We are targeting leaders, leaders to disrupt their command and control networks," Retaino said.
Mendoza Mendoza is now on U.S. soil in Arizona at a facility in Florence, she had an initial appearance in court Friday afternoon.