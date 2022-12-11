 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 4000 FEET REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM
5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of rain and snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet,
with higher amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels as low as 3500 feet at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few outlying locations may touch on hard
freeze levels at or below 28 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Suspected DUI crash leaves woman dead in Tucson

31-year-old woman killed in car accident in south Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman is dead and a man is behind bars following a suspected DUI crash on Tucson’s south side Sunday.

Police responded to a crash involving a Nissan Armada just before 12 a.m. on Saturday night. The front seat passenger, 31-year-old Ciera Marie Hunt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives believe the driver ran the red light at 6th Avenue and Irvington Road and continued southbound as 6th Avenue turns into Nogales Highway. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and slid eastbound across all lanes of traffic, striking a tree and light pole.

Detectives identified the driver as 32-year-old Cody Hamilton Smith and charged him with several felonies, including felony DUI and manslaughter. He is currently being held in the Pima County Jail.

Investigators have listed excessive speed and impairment as the known contributing factors.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 