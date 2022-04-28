Suspect wanted after vehicle fatally hit 19-year-old, fled on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department need your help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run collision that occurred last week.
On April 18, a 19-year man and his two roommates were walking their dog and riding their skateboards in the area of Greasewood and Ironwood Hills.
They were on their way to a convenience store when the unthinkable happened.
"Basically, the areas that are key to identifying the vehicle that struck Mr. Rodriguez," TPD Traffic Det. Tony Boucher said.
The detective said Armando Rodríguez died at the scene.
They are looking for a 2013 or 2014 white four door Ford F-150 The evidence left at the scene matches up with that type of vehicle.
Rodriguez was struck and run over at midnight just after Easter Sunday.
A witness told investigators they saw skateboarders on the side of the road.
They slowed down and then saw the white truck collide with Rodriguez. They then told investigators that the vehicle took off.
"To not stop and when you hit somebody and run them over, it's pretty heartbreaking," Boucher said. "Especially for the victim's friends who were with them at the time and obviously other family members we had to contact."
News 4 Tucson obtained business surveillance video of the truck.
Boucher commented it matched the time of the crash along with the description of the truck.
He also said another angle of the truck taken from another business camera matched the evidence left behind.
In another video, a man is seen waiting outside the store. He was one of the three that was skateboarding to store and arrived before the other.
Once Rodriguez was struck, a second roommate called him and told him what happened and to be on the lookout for the truck. In background, you can see the truck speeding by.
Call 88-CRIME (882-7463) if you have information.
