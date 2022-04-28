Suspect wanted after man found with gunshot trauma on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is on the road to recovery after he was shot on Tucson's east side Thursday evening.
According to Tucson Police Department, the adult male was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma near the 5200 block of east 2nd Street near Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road in reference to a report of a shooting in the area.
TPD said the man was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
While details surrounding the incident are limited at this time, TPD released that the shooting suspect is currently outstanding.
