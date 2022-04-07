Suspect tied to mass shooting in Sacramento appears in court

SACRAMENTO, California -- Another suspect tied to last weekends mass shooting in Sacramento has appeared before a judge.
Daviyonne Dawson was in court Wednesday, on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Sacramento police say the charges are not directly related to the shooting.
According to police, Dawson was seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that killed 6 and injured another 12.
Two other people have also been arrested so far as part of the investigation.