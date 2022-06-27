Suspect still at large 3 years after murder of pregnant Tucsonan

TUCSON (KVOA) — In one week, it will be three years that a Tucson woman was murdered.
The person responsible remains out there and the Pima County Sheriff's Department cold case unit needs your help to find Christina Leonard's killer.
Leonard was five months pregnant when she was murdered, so the person who killed her also murdered her unborn daughter.
Homicide cold case Det. Lisa Johnson has been working on the case since July 3, 2019.
She has served nearly two dozen search warrants in hopes of solving the case. What she will not release is how the 33-year-old was killed.
"That would be information that only the killer would have access too," Johnson said.
This is the area where Leonard was found. It is secluded and remote. One of the residents spotted a car and found Leonard next to it and called the sheriff's department just after 11 a.m.
The 33-year old was a pharmacy tech. She was off that day. Det. Johnson says the victim's parents.
They are devastated by this and they are also asking for anyone to come forward if they have information on who killed her.
For Det. Johnson, she believes someone out there knows what happened and is asking them to please come forward.
"(This case) gets to me as a mom and as a detective because I want to get resolution to Christina's death and to the unborn child that she had," she said.
To the person or persons who did this, Johnson wants them to do the right thing and come forward.
If anyone has information, call 88-CRIME.