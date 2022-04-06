 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect sought in Sierra Vista Wal-Mart 'incident'

  • Updated
  • 0
Sierra Vista Walmart Suspect April 6
Sierra Vista Police

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Police are asking for help in their investigation into an unnamed incident at an area Wal-Mart.

In a Facebook post made on Wednesday, Sierra Vista Police said they are looking for a person who was involved in an "incident".

The post said the incident happened at a Wal-Mart, but the specific  information about the suspect has not yet been released. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sierra Vista Police at svpdtip@sierravistaaz.gov or 520-803-3550. 

All tips can remain anonymous. 

No further details have been released. Stay with News 4 Tucson and refresh KVOA.com for the latest. 

Tags

Rebeca Moreno is a Weekend News Content Producer for News 4 Tucson. She graduated from the University of Arizona. Go Wildcats!

Recommended for you