 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children
and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Suspect sought after two shot, killed near Tucson airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Suspect sought after two shot, killed near Tucson airport

TUCSON (KVOA) — The search is on for a murder suspect after two men were shot and killed on the southside on Sunday.

Pima County Sheriff's Department detectives need your help.

On Sunday, neighbors told News 4 Tucson their street South Oak Canyon Lane was closed for the day. They also said the SWAT team, the bomb squad and canines were there.

Pat Vance lives in the area and commented,

"I saw cop cars all up and down the street and the next street," he said.

"The SWAT team was there to assist in executing a search warrant after two deputies had located two deceased men with obvious signs of trauma," PCSD Deputy Marissa Hernandez said.

Detectives are not releasing the names of the men who were shot and killed until next of kin has been notified.

The father of one of the victims said his son was 29 years old. He had five children. The family is devastated and so are the neighbors.

"Sad to hear it," Vance said. "Does make me concerned because they haven't caught whoever did it."

If you have information you are urged to call 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you