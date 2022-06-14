Suspect sought after two shot, killed near Tucson airport

TUCSON (KVOA) — The search is on for a murder suspect after two men were shot and killed on the southside on Sunday.

Pima County Sheriff's Department detectives need your help.

On Sunday, neighbors told News 4 Tucson their street South Oak Canyon Lane was closed for the day. They also said the SWAT team, the bomb squad and canines were there.

Pat Vance lives in the area and commented,

"I saw cop cars all up and down the street and the next street," he said.

"The SWAT team was there to assist in executing a search warrant after two deputies had located two deceased men with obvious signs of trauma," PCSD Deputy Marissa Hernandez said.

Detectives are not releasing the names of the men who were shot and killed until next of kin has been notified.

The father of one of the victims said his son was 29 years old. He had five children. The family is devastated and so are the neighbors.

"Sad to hear it," Vance said. "Does make me concerned because they haven't caught whoever did it."

If you have information you are urged to call 88-CRIME.