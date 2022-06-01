Suspect sought after man shot, killed at southside motel

TUCSON (KVOA) — The man who died at a southside motel on Tuesday was reportedly shot, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Wednesday.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a man was found unresponsive in a motel room located at 755 E. Benson Hwy, near Park Avenue.

According to TPD, despite immediately receiving aid from several bystanders and the responding police officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD discovered that the man sustained gunshot trauma.

While a suspect has not yet been located or identified in the case, TPD said the shooting suspect, identified as a man in his 30s, was seen running south from the motel.

TPD said detectives said the suspect was involved in a dispute with the victim prior to the shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified, as the next of kin has not yet bee notified of his passing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 88-CRIME.