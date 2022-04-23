Suspect sought after fleeing arrest in Huachuca City, Tucson

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Huachuca City Police Department and Department of Public Safety are continuing the search for the man involved in an aggravated assault case involving an officer and trying to transport undocumented immigrants Friday.
According to HCPD, the officer involved located the suspect at the parking lot of a Circle K in Huachuca City while the suspect was in the process of "transporting undocumented immigrants."
Reports state that the suspect resisted arrest and "a struggle ensued."
HCPD stated that the suspect was able to make his way back to the vehicle, which is described as a red Dodge Durango with fictitious plates. He fled the scene and made his way northbound on Highway 90.
A pursuit began, however the HCPD Chief halted the pursuit since the suspect began traveling at extremely high speeds.
New reports detail that the suspect was seen traveling on Interstate 10 in Tucson Friday night at around 9 p.m. A Department of Public Safety trooper tried to stop the vehicle in a traffic stop, however the suspect fled and another pursuit ensued.
Officials state that the suspect "slammed on the breaks" causing the DPS trooper to hit the back of the suspected vehicle, which ultimately totaled the police vehicle.
The suspect then fled the collision on foot.
Authorities have yet to locate the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call 520-432-9500.
