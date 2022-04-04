Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting accused of a gun-related theft day prior

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting this weekend.
The shooting involved a suspect who pulled an armed robbery and was also shooting at officers in broad daylight.
Three officers are involved in the latest officer-involved shooting.
Sources told News 4 Tucson, there were three locations involved in the shooting; each time, the officers were shot at by the suspect.
The suspect was shot in the parking lot of the CVS located at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Prudence Road.
Police said they used life-saving measures and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials have not updated his condition.
On Monday, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team closed off the road to take measurements and pictures of the crime scene.
Prior to the suspect being shot, he was shown taking shots at officers in front of the Jiffy Lube. Luckily, it was closed.
The video came from someone who shot it on his cell phone.
Officers can be seen trying to take cover as they tried to stop the suspect.
As all this was going on, residents whose property is next the businesses were mortified.
Katherine Simmons commented she lived in a quiet neighborhood. However on Sunday, it was anything but quiet.
"It started far away and I could hear sirens and then the shootings," Simmons said. "I heard more sirens. They just kept getting closer and closer, and were right behind our back wall."
Close by, another neighbor told News 4 Tucson the suspect was shot was 20 feet away from where his kids play in the backyard. His wife and children had just left to go to church.
Frank Rivera works from home and was on the phone when the shots rang out.
"Luckily, they were gone and because, from what I heard, the guy was shooting like crazy," Rivera said. "I mean everywhere like it could have been me. "
Mike Storie represents the three officers-involved in the shooting.
He told News 4 Tucson the suspect was also involved in another violent robbery on Saturday.
"They've identified this as the same guy from the day before, who went to a gun shop or pawn shop, stole a gun with a box of ammunition, and as the shop owner was chasing him, he literally loaded his weapon," he said. "This guy had some training in that way.
Storie added the three officers are doing well.
"They are very lucky because all three of them received fire," he said. "These officers were heroic in that they drove up in a situation where the guy is armed. They were only armed with handguns, zero cover, all three in separate scenes confronted him and tried to stop him. It was incredible."
The officers are on administrative leave with pay, which is normal for officer-involved shootings investigation.