Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting in Phoenix arrested

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The man involved in a officer-involved shooting on April 14 was caught three days later on Sunday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
According to DPS, Nicholas Cody Cowan, 35, was taken into custody earlier Sunday evening. Officials have yet to disclose where Cowan was arrested.
On April 14, Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a domestic violence incident. Reports state that a woman who made the call asked for police to meet her at a gas station "because she was afraid of a confrontation."
At the gas station, Cowan reportedly drove into the parking lot, where police were talking to the woman, and opened fire. Officials said that one officer was hit during the shooting and another officer returned gunfire. Cowan, however, drove off.
The officer who was struck in the shooting is a 24-year veteran of the department. That officer was transported to a nearby hospital.