Suspect in March south side hit-and-run now in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department says 54-year-old Christopher Allen Mills has turned himself in for a hit-and-run that happened in March.
TPD says Mills turned himself in on April 25, he was booked into Pima County jail on a felony charge of hit-and-run with serious physical injury.
The hit-and-run occurred on Tucson’s south side on March 20 just before 5:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of East Drexel Manor Stravenue, near East Benson Hwy and South Palo Verde Rd.
TPD last reported that the child is in critical condition at the hospital.
The vehicle was described as a white 2018-2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors.
The driver was described as a man wearing a lime green long sleeve shirt.
The child was riding her scooter in the roadway when she was struck head-on. The vehicle fled north after.
