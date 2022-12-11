Suspect in attack on Tucson real estate agent arrested in Texas

TUCSON (KVOA) - The suspect in a brutal attack on a Tucson real estate agent is behind bars.
The suspect, Donasti Lemuel Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Junior, is being held at the El Paso Jail Annex without bond for "Arizona". He will likely be extradited to Tucson, where he potentially faces manslaughter charges.
According to a jail employee, Davonsiea was arrested December 6th at 4:17 in the morning.
Tucson Police say Nunley attacked a pregnant real estate agent October 8th as she was showing a house near Glenn and Mountain. "He started that attack by hitting her in the stomach and then the violence escalated from there. He showed up with a weapon and other devices in an attempt to restrain our victim," said Detective Mike Dowling.
The victim later miscarried. Police say the attack was planned. "He showed up with a weapon and he also showed up with some other devices in an attempt to restrain our victim," Dowling said.
Davonsiea has a record stretching back to 1999.
Local real estate agent Carol Nigut says the attack has had agents on edge. "A lot of agents now aren't doing open houses alone they are partnering up. I think it's going to be foremost in a lot of people's minds for a while," Nigut said.
Tucson Police tell News 4 Tucson they are not yet sure when Davonsiea will be extradited to Tucson. He could face multiple charges, including manslaughter.