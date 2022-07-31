Suspect arrested in connection to Salpointe Catholic High School fire

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding, especially of city streets.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
The greater Tucson Metro area, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Three Points, Saguaro National Park East, Tucson Estates and
Saguaro National Park West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 521 PM MST, a cluster of severe thunderstorm was located near
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tanque Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area,
Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National
Park East, Summit, Rita Ranch and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 528 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Drexel Heights,
or 10 miles west of Tucson, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Pascua
Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West,
Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east
central Pima, southern Graham and northwestern Cochise Counties
through 600 PM MST...

At 514 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 11 miles north of Benson, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Benson, Mescal, Muleshoe Ranch Preserve and Cascabel.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 305.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 291.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Suspect arrested in connection to Salpointe Catholic High School fire

  • 0
Forrest Harris
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an arson-caused fire at Salpointe Catholic High School earlier this month. 

TPD has identified 26-year-old Forrest Harris as the suspect in the arson. Harris was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of Arson of an Occupied Structure, Third Degree Burglary and Criminal Damage. 

The fire happened back on July 17 at 1545 East Copper Street at the southeastern building. Six classroms were significantly damaged, before Tucson Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. 

Tags

Rebeca Moreno is a News Producer for News 4 Tucson. She graduated from the University of Arizona. Go Wildcats!