Suspect arrested in connection to Salpointe Catholic High School fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an arson-caused fire at Salpointe Catholic High School earlier this month.
TPD has identified 26-year-old Forrest Harris as the suspect in the arson. Harris was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of Arson of an Occupied Structure, Third Degree Burglary and Criminal Damage.
The fire happened back on July 17 at 1545 East Copper Street at the southeastern building. Six classroms were significantly damaged, before Tucson Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
An arrest has been made in reference to the arson investigation conducted by TPD and @TucsonFireDept that occurred on July 17, 2022, at Salpointe Catholic High School located. 26-year-old Forrest Harris was located yesterday and is currently being held in Pima County Jail. pic.twitter.com/5OVunULXxL— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 1, 2022